CM Jagan’s unstoppable plan to shift High Court to Kurnool

The YCP Government is making unbeatable smart moves to shift the High Court of Andhra Pradesh from Amaravati to Kurnool as early as possible. The Jagan regime is confident that the BJP Government at the Centre would have no objection to this. Moreover, it is just enough for Union Home Ministry to denotify on this issue so that the High Court could be shifted to Kurnool without further hurdles.

During his recent visit to Delhi, CM Jagan had sought Amit Shah’s support for this. The ruling YCP leaders say that the BJP AP unit had made it an election promise to set up the High Court in Kurnool. Now, the Jagan regime was making fast moves to first get the Centre’s support on the shifting of the High Court.

However, there were already stay orders on the formation of 3 Capitals. As such, the stay orders would also be applicable to the High Court shifting issue as well. It is a question now whether the Union Home Ministry would take these state orders into consideration or not.

On its part, the BJP was saying that it was against 3 Capitals. At the same time, they were saying they were committed to the High Court in Kurnool. Whatever, CM Jagan seemed to have focused on shifting the High Court first and then the Executive Capital to Vizag.

