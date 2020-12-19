Pawan Kalyan’s next grand launch on Monday

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with the shoot of Vakeel Saab and the shoot of the film is in the final stages. Sriram Venu directs this court drama that is aimed for summer 2021 release. Pawan Kalyan signed the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and the film’s grand launch will take place on Monday with a formal pooja ceremony. The regular shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake will commence from January 2nd in Hyderabad.

Saagar Chandra is the director and the other lead actor is yet to be announced. Trivikram penned the dialogue version and will present Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Thaman is the music director. Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake will release in late summer next year.