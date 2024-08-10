CM Revanth Reddy at Google headquarters

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Google headquarters in California. The Indian leader, who is touring in US to attract investments to South Indian state, has gone through Google campus and interacted with senior executives of Google, to know about the tech giant’s latest innovations.

Google, being the most visited website, is also the most advanced tech company in the world with various innovations to its credit. Thus Telangana CM made it a point to get a picture clicked for posterity at the Google campus in California. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was also with CM Revanth Reddy on the occasion. Google also has a campus in Hyderabad.

Later Revanth Reddy met senior executives of Stanford Byers Centre for Biodesign.

Telangana delegation discussed about creating partnership between Stanford Byers Centre and Young India Skills University and Life Sciences University.

CM Revanth Reddy and his team have been busy with back-to-back business meetings, round tables with senior executives of top MNCs during US tour.

According to the Telangana Congress communications team, CM Revanth Reddy’s US tour till now has ensured agreements and partnerships through which 20,000 new jobs will be created in the coming days in the state.

