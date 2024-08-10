Krishna Madiga asks states to start SC categorization

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga on Saturday asked the state governments to start the process of categorization of Scheduled Castes reservations. He said that the supreme court had given the authorization to the states to categorize the reservations.

Krishna Madiga interacted with the media in New Delhi on Saturday. He said that prime minister Narendra Modi had given a clear promise to the people on the SC reservation categorization. He expressed confidence that the state governments would start the process at the earliest and resolve the issue.

Krishna Madiga said that prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took special care in the categorization of reservations. He said he requested their support in his demand for categorization and they obliged, he said.

The MRPS founder wanted the state governments to start the process of categorization of the reservations. Wherever the categorization was done, the state governments should take special care to implement it, he said. He said that he requested the prime minister to send instructions to the state governments to implement the supreme court order on the SC reservations categorization.

He thanked the Supreme Court judges for the historical judgment. He said that the country had seen good judgment after 70 years of independence. He thanked every politician in the country for the historic judgment. He said that four chief ministers in the country including Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, have welcomed the supreme court judgment. He expressed confidence that these four chief ministers would implement the supreme court order.