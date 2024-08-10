Perfect films lined up for NTR

Young Tiger NTR has taken a break after RRR and he is busy with Devara directed by Koratala Siva. The first installment of the film is slated for Dasara release and the actor is also shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan. This big-budget Bollywood attempt is slated for August 15th, 2025 release. NTR will join hands with Prashanth Neel for a pan-Indian actioner and the film was launched in a grand manner yesterday. The filming starts after the release of Devara. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2026.

Also read : A Perfect Release date for NTR and Neel Film

NTR will also resume the shoot of Devara 2 and the film will release after Prasanth Neel’s film releases. The shooting schedules of Devara 2 will be planned later and NTR will allocate dates for the film next year. He is expected to shoot for Devara 2 after the filming of Prasanth Neel’s film gets completed. With a strong lineup of films, NTR will have four releases in a gap of two years. He is also in talks with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv for a film and it will be announced soon. Apart from these, NTR is in touch with several Bollywood filmmakers for his upcoming movies.