x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Perfect films lined up for NTR

Published on August 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
image
What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign
image
Allu Arjun revealed Untold Stories On Unstoppable With NBK S4
image
What’s making KTR bold and brash?

Perfect films lined up for NTR

Young Tiger NTR has taken a break after RRR and he is busy with Devara directed by Koratala Siva. The first installment of the film is slated for Dasara release and the actor is also shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan. This big-budget Bollywood attempt is slated for August 15th, 2025 release. NTR will join hands with Prashanth Neel for a pan-Indian actioner and the film was launched in a grand manner yesterday. The filming starts after the release of Devara. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2026.

Also read : A Perfect Release date for NTR and Neel Film

NTR will also resume the shoot of Devara 2 and the film will release after Prasanth Neel’s film releases. The shooting schedules of Devara 2 will be planned later and NTR will allocate dates for the film next year. He is expected to shoot for Devara 2 after the filming of Prasanth Neel’s film gets completed. With a strong lineup of films, NTR will have four releases in a gap of two years. He is also in talks with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv for a film and it will be announced soon. Apart from these, NTR is in touch with several Bollywood filmmakers for his upcoming movies.

Next CM Revanth Reddy at Google headquarters Previous Balakrishna and Nagarjuna coming for Unstoppable
else

TRENDING

image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
image
What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
image
Allu Arjun revealed Untold Stories On Unstoppable With NBK S4

Latest

image
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
image
What’s the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign
image
Allu Arjun revealed Untold Stories On Unstoppable With NBK S4
image
What’s making KTR bold and brash?

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign
image
What’s making KTR bold and brash?
image
Nara Lokesh’s Emotional Speech

Related Articles

Hansika Motwani Traditional Look Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress Cold Cream Usage Benefits Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping Sharvari’s Latest Images Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress Deepika Padukone Through Back Images By Ranveer Singh Rashmika Mandanna through back memories of pushpa 2 Sree Leela Pretty Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Childhood video Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot