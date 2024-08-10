x
Balakrishna and Nagarjuna coming for Unstoppable

Published on August 10, 2024 by

YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP
Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya's Next
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
What's the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign

Balakrishna and Nagarjuna coming for Unstoppable

Is Nagarjuna coming to Unstoppal show

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Akkineni Nagarjuna represent two legendary families of Telugu cinema. The duo started their journey almost at the same time and they have been good friends. The real reasons are unknown but all is not well between Balakrishna and Nagarjuna. Balakrishna did not attend the last rites of Akkineni Nageswara Rao when the whole industry was present. Nagarjuna too did not invite Balakrishna for his recent family events. Several bigwigs in Tollywood tried hard to clear the rift but it never happened.

Also Read : Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Changed Man

The latest update says that Balakrishna and Nagarjuna are coming together for the Unstoppable show hosted by Balakrishna. The third season of the successful celebrity talk show will start in October. Nagarjuna along with his Kubera team will promote the film on Unstoppable show as per the update and the arrangements for the same are being done. Balakrishna’s 50 years of Telugu cinema event will take place on September 1st in Hyderabad and there are reports that Nagarjuna will be present for the event. There are also reports that Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will come for one of the episodes of Unstoppable Season 3. The makers will make an official announcement soon.

Next Perfect films lined up for NTR Previous RaPo's Amazing Transformation
Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya's Next
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
What's the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?

YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP
Exclusive update of Naga Chaitanya's Next
Kubera Glimpse: Wow Sekhar Kammula
What's the next move of Diljit Dosanjh?
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign

YS Sunitha Meets Kadapa SP
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Head to Maharashtra for NDA Election Campaign
What's making KTR bold and brash?

