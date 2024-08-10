Balakrishna and Nagarjuna coming for Unstoppable

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Akkineni Nagarjuna represent two legendary families of Telugu cinema. The duo started their journey almost at the same time and they have been good friends. The real reasons are unknown but all is not well between Balakrishna and Nagarjuna. Balakrishna did not attend the last rites of Akkineni Nageswara Rao when the whole industry was present. Nagarjuna too did not invite Balakrishna for his recent family events. Several bigwigs in Tollywood tried hard to clear the rift but it never happened.

Also Read : Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Changed Man

The latest update says that Balakrishna and Nagarjuna are coming together for the Unstoppable show hosted by Balakrishna. The third season of the successful celebrity talk show will start in October. Nagarjuna along with his Kubera team will promote the film on Unstoppable show as per the update and the arrangements for the same are being done. Balakrishna’s 50 years of Telugu cinema event will take place on September 1st in Hyderabad and there are reports that Nagarjuna will be present for the event. There are also reports that Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will come for one of the episodes of Unstoppable Season 3. The makers will make an official announcement soon.