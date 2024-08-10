x
RaPo's Amazing Transformation

Published on August 10, 2024

RaPo’s Amazing Transformation

ram pothineni new look

Ustaad Ram Pothineni is regarded as one hero who is always willing to give his everything for a character. He is at it again with Double Ismart now as he has completed a remarkable physical transformation for the film.

Ram had to slim down a lot from his Skanda look as he had to slip from 86 kilos to 68 kilos for the desired look in Double Ismart. The catch here is that Ram had to do it in a span of just 2 months.

However, unlike the common practice of using steroids for weight loss, Ram stood a mile away from it. In a positive message to his fans and every other fitness group out there, Ram achieved this transformation in a clean and all natural manner.

And it shows – Ram looks spectacular in these pictures. It shows his true dedication to the role.

We are hearing from well placed sources that Ram followed a strict diet and took all natural ingredients to attain this look. He even pushed his trainer to the very extreme to devise a fitness plan for him to achieve this look.

From a bulked up look in Skanda to a slim and suave look in Double Ismart, Ram made it all happen in a clean and green way, it seems. The clean diet and a strict training regime made it happen, we hear.

Also read : Ram loses 18 kgs for Double iSmart

The hero had to push himself to the physical extremes to make this happen and he was willing to do the same which in turn worked for him. This is a positive message to everyone out there to achieve desired physical results in a safe and healthy manner.

Coming to Double Ismart, Ram is sporting a slim look in the film and he is really confident about the Puri Jagannadh directorial, it seems. The film is set for release on the 15th of August.

