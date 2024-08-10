x
“Hyderabad airport was Chandrababu Naidu’s initiative”

“Hyderabad airport was Chandrababu Naidu’s initiative”

Ram Mohan Naidu

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu said Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad was the initiative of Chandrababu Naidu and stressed, it was because of Chandrababu’s vision that it emerged as the fourth largest airport in India today.

The young Union Minister Rammohan Naidu took part in the Aviation Security Culture Week held at Hyderabad airport on Saturday.

“Hyderabad airport has earned the reputation of being the fourth largest airport in India today. It was initiated by Chandrababu Naidu in 2000. When Chandrababu Naidu planned it as a spacious greenfield airport, everyone questioned ‘why is it being constructed so large and what is the need for acquiring so much land?’ But today Hyderabad airport is one of the best airports in India,” said Rammohan Naidu, reminding how Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, during his tenure as CM of undivided AP, helped RGIA to become one of the best airports.

Rammohan Naidu further said Civil Aviation Ministry is exploring options to set up new airports and stressed that possibility of building new airports in Telangana will be examined.

Civil Aviation Minister urged air passengers to cooperate with security staff at airports to ensure safety at airports, on the occasion.

Dnr

