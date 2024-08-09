A Perfect Release date for NTR and Neel Film

NTR and Prashanth Neel are teaming up for the first time and the film is a pan-Indian attempt and is a high voltage action drama. The film has been launched in a grand manner today and the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on January 9th, 2026. One will be surprised why the film is heading for release a week before Sankranthi holidays. But the team planned a perfect release date for the film. January 9th happens to be Friday and 10th, 11th would fall on the weekend.

The Sankranthi holiday season starts from Monday, January 12th and the holidays will continue till the next weekend. NTR and Prashanth Neel film will enjoy a solo release for the first five days for sure. There would be other biggies heading for release during the Sankranthi season. NTR and Prashanth Neel film will have an advantage of January 9th release. The shoot of this untitled film will start in October. The entire technical crew of Prashanth Neel are working for this film produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.