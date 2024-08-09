x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

A Perfect Release date for NTR and Neel Film

Published on August 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards
image
Suriya’s Kanguva Movie Review
image
Varun Tej’s Matka Movie Review
image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

A Perfect Release date for NTR and Neel Film

A Perfect Release date for NTR and Neel Film

NTR and Prashanth Neel are teaming up for the first time and the film is a pan-Indian attempt and is a high voltage action drama. The film has been launched in a grand manner today and the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on January 9th, 2026. One will be surprised why the film is heading for release a week before Sankranthi holidays. But the team planned a perfect release date for the film. January 9th happens to be Friday and 10th, 11th would fall on the weekend.

Also read : NTR and Prashanth Neel Film Launched
The Sankranthi holiday season starts from Monday, January 12th and the holidays will continue till the next weekend. NTR and Prashanth Neel film will enjoy a solo release for the first five days for sure. There would be other biggies heading for release during the Sankranthi season. NTR and Prashanth Neel film will have an advantage of January 9th release. The shoot of this untitled film will start in October. The entire technical crew of Prashanth Neel are working for this film produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Next Naidu pens scheme to win Visakha MLC election Previous Interim bail not granted to CID sleuth in Raghurama case
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards
image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Latest

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards
image
Suriya’s Kanguva Movie Review
image
Varun Tej’s Matka Movie Review
image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Most Read

image
AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts

Related Articles

Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal Payal Rajput Charmin Look Simran Choudhary Pretty Look Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics