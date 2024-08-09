Interim bail not granted to CID sleuth in Raghurama case

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Friday refused to give interim bail to CID additional SP Vijaya Palu in the Narasapur former MP and Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishnam Raju custodial case. Vijaya Paul approached the high court in the case filed by the Nagarampalem police in Guntur. The Nagaram Palem police have registered case against former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and CID officials in the case of arrest and torture of Raghurama Krishnam Raju. He was arrested by the AP CID in 2021 in the sedition case.

It was alleged that Raghurama Krishnam Raju was taken to the CID headquarters in Mangalagiri and was beaten up by the CID officials. Raghurama Krishnam Raju received injuries to his legs and other parts of the body. He filed the case with the Nagaram Palem police in Guntur district last month.

In this case, CID additional SP Vijay Paula approached the high court seeking interim bail. Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra argued for Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who said that Raghurama Krishnam Raju received injuries to his body and the Supreme Court too had recognized it. He said that his client was tortured in police custody and there were injuries. The injuries were recorded by the Military Hospital in Secunderabad, he said.

Another advocate GVS Kishore Kumar, who argued for Vijay Paul argued that Raghurama Krishnam Raju was arrested and questioned as per the guidelines. He denied the charge that Raghurama Krishnam Raju was tortured in the CID custody. He informed the court that the police might arrest the petitioner and wanted the court to grant him interim bail.

The Nagaram Palem police have registered the case against CID chief Sunil Kumar, intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu and other officials also. Raghurama Krishnam Raju wants the police to take serious action against his complaint. He wanted the police to arrest Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sunil Kumar and Anjaneyulu also and question them in the case.