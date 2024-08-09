x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Interim bail not granted to CID sleuth in Raghurama case

Published on August 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards
image
Suriya’s Kanguva Movie Review
image
Varun Tej’s Matka Movie Review
image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Interim bail not granted to CID sleuth in Raghurama case

Interim bail not granted to CID Sleuth in RRR case

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Friday refused to give interim bail to CID additional SP Vijaya Palu in the Narasapur former MP and Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishnam Raju custodial case. Vijaya Paul approached the high court in the case filed by the Nagarampalem police in Guntur. The Nagaram Palem police have registered case against former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and CID officials in the case of arrest and torture of Raghurama Krishnam Raju. He was arrested by the AP CID in 2021 in the sedition case.

It was alleged that Raghurama Krishnam Raju was taken to the CID headquarters in Mangalagiri and was beaten up by the CID officials. Raghurama Krishnam Raju received injuries to his legs and other parts of the body. He filed the case with the Nagaram Palem police in Guntur district last month.

Also Read : AP Transport Minister Cracks Down on Corruption

In this case, CID additional SP Vijay Paula approached the high court seeking interim bail. Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra argued for Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who said that Raghurama Krishnam Raju received injuries to his body and the Supreme Court too had recognized it. He said that his client was tortured in police custody and there were injuries. The injuries were recorded by the Military Hospital in Secunderabad, he said.

Another advocate GVS Kishore Kumar, who argued for Vijay Paul argued that Raghurama Krishnam Raju was arrested and questioned as per the guidelines. He denied the charge that Raghurama Krishnam Raju was tortured in the CID custody. He informed the court that the police might arrest the petitioner and wanted the court to grant him interim bail.

The Nagaram Palem police have registered the case against CID chief Sunil Kumar, intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu and other officials also. Raghurama Krishnam Raju wants the police to take serious action against his complaint. He wanted the police to arrest Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sunil Kumar and Anjaneyulu also and question them in the case.

Next A Perfect Release date for NTR and Neel Film Previous YVS Chowdary lines up legendary personalities for his Next
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards
image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Latest

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards
image
Suriya’s Kanguva Movie Review
image
Varun Tej’s Matka Movie Review
image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Most Read

image
AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts

Related Articles

Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal Payal Rajput Charmin Look Simran Choudhary Pretty Look Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics