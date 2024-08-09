AP Transport Minister Cracks Down on Corruption

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy met with top transport officials. He was angry about some officials being corrupt and stealing government money.

The minister said that in the past five years, goods were illegally moved to Kakinada port. He asked why these illegal vehicles weren’t caught. Ramprasad Reddy was upset that no cases were filed against these illegal vehicles. He told officials to act against vehicles moving illegal sand and minerals.

He said the department can’t ignore corruption and carelessness. He ordered officials to increase government income by stopping illegal activities. He also ordered a clean-up of the transport department.

Beside this, Chief Minister Chandrababu Babu will review the promise of free bus travel for women on Monday.

-Sanyogita