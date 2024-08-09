x
Big shock for YS Jagan: Senior leader, former Dy CM quits part

Big shock for YS Jagan: Senior leader, former Dy CM quits part

Senior YSRCP leader Alla Nani, who had also served as Deputy Chief Minister of AP during YS Jagan’s tenure, quit party. The resignation of Alla Nani, at a time when YSRCP is weakening and its chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy is facing several adversities, comes as a big blow to former CM.

Alla Nani is considered a powerful leader from Eluru and has good control over undivided West Godavari politics. With over three decades experience in politics, Alla Nani has conducted himself as a trusted lieutenant of former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, since the formation of YSRCP.

Quitting of such a senior and trusted leader will be an irreparable damage to YS Jaganmohan Reddy personally and to the YSRCP party politically. Alla Nani handled the key Health Ministry during COVID pandemic. However he lost in 2024 Assembly Elections from Eluru.

In the letter addressed to YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy, former Deputy CM Alla Nani cited personal reasons for the resignation. He said, he will stay away from active politics in the future.

There have been several leaders who had served as MLAs, corporators during YS Jagan’s tenure and quit YSRCP after party lost. But Alla Nani’s resignation will be a big jolt to YS Jagan, keeping in view his stature and experience.

