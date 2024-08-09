YVS Chowdary lines up legendary personalities for his Next

YVS Chowdary once delivered some of the biggest blockbusters. After a long break, he is returning back to mainstream cinema and he is all set to introduce the grandson of legendary actor Late Nandamuri Hari Krishna garu. His grandson is named NTR and he is also the son of Hari Krishna’s elder son Janaki Ram. YVS Chowdary came up with some interesting updates about the project.

Also Read : YVS Chowdary’s New Talent Roars

Oscar winning music composer MM Keeravani is on board to score the music and Oscar winning lyric writer Chandrabose signed the film to pen the lyrics. Renowned dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra will work on the dialogue version for this untitled film. YVS Chowdary also announced that enchanting Kuchipudi dancer and Telugu girl, Veenah Rao is making her debut as the lead actress in the film. YVS Chowdary himself will produce this youthful entertainer and the shooting formalities will start soon. The team will announce more updates soon.