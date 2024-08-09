Rajamouli and team off to South Africa

SS Rajamouli is occupied with the pre-production work of his next film that will feature Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. There is no announcement or update from the movie team on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. Telugu360 has an exclusive update about the film. Rajamouli and his team will fly to South Africa to finalize the locations. As the film is said to be a forest adventure, a major portion of the film’s shoot is shot in forests. South Africa has some of the dense forests of the globe and Rajamouli along with his team will conduct a recce.

There are a lot of speculations about the lead antagonist. Names like Vikram and Prithviraj Sukumaran are speculated but the makers are yet to respond. Rajamouli and his team are completely focused on the pre-production work and this delayed the shoot. The film’s shoot may start by the end of the year. Mahesh Babu is working on his looks and the best look of Superstar is loading. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music and background score for this untitled film.