x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Nayanthara Stylish Look
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rajamouli and team off to South Africa

Published on August 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards
image
Suriya’s Kanguva Movie Review
image
Varun Tej’s Matka Movie Review
image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Rajamouli and team off to South Africa

ss rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is occupied with the pre-production work of his next film that will feature Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. There is no announcement or update from the movie team on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. Telugu360 has an exclusive update about the film. Rajamouli and his team will fly to South Africa to finalize the locations. As the film is said to be a forest adventure, a major portion of the film’s shoot is shot in forests. South Africa has some of the dense forests of the globe and Rajamouli along with his team will conduct a recce.

Also Read : Mahesh Babu celebrating his Birthday Abroad

There are a lot of speculations about the lead antagonist. Names like Vikram and Prithviraj Sukumaran are speculated but the makers are yet to respond. Rajamouli and his team are completely focused on the pre-production work and this delayed the shoot. The film’s shoot may start by the end of the year. Mahesh Babu is working on his looks and the best look of Superstar is loading. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music and background score for this untitled film.

Next YVS Chowdary lines up legendary personalities for his Next Previous “Kavitha will get bail next week,” KTR expresses hope
else

TRENDING

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards
image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Latest

image
Nithiin’s Robinhood Teaser: Entertainer on Cards
image
Suriya’s Kanguva Movie Review
image
Varun Tej’s Matka Movie Review
image
NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
image
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Most Read

image
AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts

Related Articles

Nayanthara Stylish Look Pumpkin seeds: Benefits, nutrition, uses Rasha Thadani’s promotional diaries Rakul Preet’s Gracious Look Kareena Kapoor Khan For Tira Heer Achhra’s Latest Photoshoot Srishty Rode’s Latest Photoshoot Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal Payal Rajput Charmin Look Simran Choudhary Pretty Look Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics