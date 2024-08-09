Mahesh Babu celebrating his Birthday Abroad

Superstar Mahesh Babu has completed 25 years in Telugu cinema recently and the top actor is celebrating his birthday today. The actor flew down abroad to celebrate his birthday. Mahesh was spotted with long hair and beard with a ponytail in Hyderabad airport before he flew off on a private jet abroad. It is unclear if he is celebrating his birthday along with his family or if he is having a solo trip. Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is preparing himself for his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu also lost weight and the actor is getting to the best look till date.

The shoot of the film was pushed as Rajamouli needed more time for the pre-production work to be wrapped up. After ringing his birthday abroad, Mahesh will return back soon and he will participate in the workshop of Rajamouli’s film. An official announcement about the cast and crew members will be made by the team before the shoot starts. KL Narayana is the producer of this untitled forest adventure that will be high on action. This expensive film will be in making for years.