Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Mahesh Babu celebrating his Birthday Abroad

Published on August 9, 2024

Mahesh Babu celebrating his Birthday Abroad

Superstar Mahesh Babu has completed 25 years in Telugu cinema recently and the top actor is celebrating his birthday today. The actor flew down abroad to celebrate his birthday. Mahesh was spotted with long hair and beard with a ponytail in Hyderabad airport before he flew off on a private jet abroad. It is unclear if he is celebrating his birthday along with his family or if he is having a solo trip. Mahesh Babu is on a break and he is preparing himself for his next film to be directed by SS Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu also lost weight and the actor is getting to the best look till date.

Read Also : Mahesh Babu in Transformation Mode

The shoot of the film was pushed as Rajamouli needed more time for the pre-production work to be wrapped up. After ringing his birthday abroad, Mahesh will return back soon and he will participate in the workshop of Rajamouli’s film. An official announcement about the cast and crew members will be made by the team before the shoot starts. KL Narayana is the producer of this untitled forest adventure that will be high on action. This expensive film will be in making for years.

Naga Chaitanya brutally cuts ties with ex-wife Samantha
Legendary Actor Anupam Kher joins epic Saga Hari Hara Veera Mallu
