Home > Movie News

Legendary Actor Anupam Kher joins epic Saga Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on August 8, 2024 by

anupam kher in hari hara veera mallu

One of the greatest ever and legendary Indian actors, Anupam Kher, joined magnum opus and epic action saga Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The legendary actor has been an asset to any film he joins and he has a highly precious and coveted role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu too.

For the first time ever, Power Star Pawan Kalyan is going to share the screen with the legendary actor Anupam Kher. Fans can anticipate a crackling combination of scenes between the two actors, say the makers. They are promising a once in a lifetime experience with the marvelous epic Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Recently, young director Jyothi Krisna took over the project and released a special teaser increasing hype and buzz for the film, thereby giving huge expectations to fans of the actor, who have been waiting for the film in great anticipation.

Also Read : Hari Hara Veera Mallu to have huge VFX Work

Ace Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa joined the highly skilled and talented team for the remainder of the project. Legendary production designer Thotha Tharani and Baahubali fame VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan are also working in tandem with him to create the epic.

Oscar award winning music composer MM Keeravani is composing music for the film. To continue the shoot of the film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, team has started recce for the locations while simultaneously started finishing post production works and VFX works. Movie is going to release in two parts and Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit is set to release soon. More details will be revealed soon by the makers.

Next Mahesh Babu celebrating his Birthday Abroad Previous AP seeks 1 lakh tons of red gram from centre
