“Kavitha will get bail next week,” KTR expresses hope

BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed hope that MLC and his sister Kalvakuntla Kavitha will get bail next week. KTR made interesting comments relating to Kavitha’s jail life, speaking informally to media persons at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

“We are making all efforts to secure bail for Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Already the legal procedures to get bail are being followed. I’m confident Kavitha will get bail next week,” said KTR.

KTR also expressed apprehensions over his sister’s health. He said Kavitha is suffering from low blood pressure and lost 11 kgs weight. The high profile leader also expressed concerns over unhygienic conditions in the jail.

BRS top leaders KTR and Harish Rao had made multiple visits to national capital Delhi to get bail for Kalvakuntla Kavitha. It has been more than four months, since Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been arrested in Delhi Liquor Policy case.

Kavitha’s bail pleas have been rejected multiple times by the Court. However hope rekindled for the woman leader, after AAP leader Manish Sisodia got bail on Friday in the infamous Delhi Liquor Policy case.

