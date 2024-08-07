KTR’s Strong Message Amid Merger Rumors

In recent days, several media outlets have been reporting on speculation about a potential merger between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rumors gained traction following KTR and Harish Rao’s visit to Delhi, as well as K. Kavitha’s imprisonment.

In response to these ongoing speculations, BRS Working President KTR took to social media to address the issue. He emphatically stated that the BRS will continue to serve the people of Telangana and urged an end to the spread of what he termed “fake rumors.”

KTR posted the following message on X (formerly Twitter):

“24 Years of Resilience and Devotion!

Against Hundreds of Saboteurs,

Standing up Against Thousands of Malicious Propagandists & Schemes!

For 24 Years!

And yet, we prevailed. We fought tirelessly, and we achieved and built a state that has become a beacon of progress and pride. A state that others aspire to emulate. Because millions of hearts beat together for one identity and emotion —Telangana!

To those spreading baseless rumors with hidden agendas, let this be your final warning. Publish a rejoinder to your malicious lies against the BRS, or face legal action.

Also Read : Telangana Plans Fourth City : KTR Raises Legal Concerns

BRS will continue to serve the people of Telangana as it has been for over two decades. Stop spreading baseless rumours.

We fall, we rise, and we fight solely for Telangana! We will never bow down. Not now, not ever! Jai Telangana”

This strong statement from KTR aims to put an end to the merger rumors and reaffirm the BRS’s commitment to Telangana. The party leadership appears determined to maintain its independent identity and continue its work for the state’s development.

-Sanyogita