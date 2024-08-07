x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

KTR’s Strong Message Amid Merger Rumors

Published on August 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Zebra Movie Pre Release Event
image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

KTR’s Strong Message Amid Merger Rumors

ktr tweet over brs merger rumours

In recent days, several media outlets have been reporting on speculation about a potential merger between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The rumors gained traction following KTR and Harish Rao’s visit to Delhi, as well as K. Kavitha’s imprisonment.

In response to these ongoing speculations, BRS Working President KTR took to social media to address the issue. He emphatically stated that the BRS will continue to serve the people of Telangana and urged an end to the spread of what he termed “fake rumors.”

KTR posted the following message on X (formerly Twitter):

“24 Years of Resilience and Devotion!
Against Hundreds of Saboteurs,
Standing up Against Thousands of Malicious Propagandists & Schemes!
For 24 Years!

And yet, we prevailed. We fought tirelessly, and we achieved and built a state that has become a beacon of progress and pride. A state that others aspire to emulate. Because millions of hearts beat together for one identity and emotion —Telangana!

To those spreading baseless rumors with hidden agendas, let this be your final warning. Publish a rejoinder to your malicious lies against the BRS, or face legal action.

Also Read : Telangana Plans Fourth City : KTR Raises Legal Concerns

BRS will continue to serve the people of Telangana as it has been for over two decades. Stop spreading baseless rumours.

We fall, we rise, and we fight solely for Telangana! We will never bow down. Not now, not ever! Jai Telangana”

This strong statement from KTR aims to put an end to the merger rumors and reaffirm the BRS’s commitment to Telangana. The party leadership appears determined to maintain its independent identity and continue its work for the state’s development.

-Sanyogita

Next Jagan meets local bodies representatives of Araku and Paderu Previous Jagan case posted to Nov 11 in Supreme Court
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

Latest

image
Zebra Movie Pre Release Event
image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

Most Read

image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala

Related Articles

Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress