Jagan case posted to Nov 11 in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted YSR Congress president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s case to November 11. The court directed the CBI to come up with a clear affidavit to the court by then.

The court took up the hearing on the petition by former MP and TDP MLA from Undi, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, seeking cancellation of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bail. He also sought the court to speed up the trail of the case and complete it at the earliest. He requested the court to transfer Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cases to any other state from Telangana.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna, who heard the petition on the day, raised doubts over the CBI’s petition filed on May 2. The advocates for the CBI told the court that discharge petitions are being filed to delay the hearing of the case. The CBI is for early completion of the hearing, the advocates told the court.

Also read : AP to introduce new liquor policy from Oct 1

Justice Sanjeev Khanna told the CBI that the court was hearing the discharge petitions and disposing of them too. The discharge petitions should not cause delay in the hearing of the cases, the judge told the CBI. The advocate representing Raghurama Krishnam Raju told the court that six judges were retired or transferred. The case was pending in the courts for years together, the advocates told the court and wanted early disposal of the case.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna said that cases in the supreme court are different from the case being heard in the CBI court. He felt that the CBI court can continue hearing of the cases on a regular basis and wondered why the CBI court is not hearing the case. He said that the cases in Supreme Court do not give any direction to the CBI court to stop hearing.

Justice Sanjeev Khanna found fault with the CBI for the delay of hearing the cases. He wanted the CBI to speed up the hearing of the cases. The advocates representing the CBI told the court that the additional solicitor general was not available in the court to represent the CBI. Then the judge posted the case to November 11 for further hearing.