AP to introduce new liquor policy from Oct 1

The Andhra Pradesh state government would bring in a new liquor policy from October 1. The state cabinet which met at Velagapudi on Wednesday decided to introduce a new liquor policy. The government would introduce notification to introduce new liquor policy, including retail payments.

The state government would study the excise policies being implemented in other states. Teams of officials would visit the other states, study their excise policy and submit a report to the state government. The state cabinet would study the report and recommendations before drafting the new excise policy for the state, the Minister said.

Briefing the newspersons about the cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Kolusu Pardha Saradhi, said that the cabinet had also decided to stop registrations in the state for next three months. The government would also issue a new pattadar passbook with QR code, the minister said. The government would issue new pattadar passbooks with the state emblem on the cover page, the minister said.

The cabinet also found fault with the resurvey of lands taken up by the previous government. The cabinet felt that the resurvey increased disputes in the villages. People are scared of the resurvey, the Minister said. He further said that the cabinet had decided to put the resurvey in abeyance for some more months.

The cabinet also decided to withdraw the survey stones which have the picture of former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The cabinet found that the previous government had spent Rs 700 crore to bring the survey stones. The cabinet found fault with the previous government for spending such a huge amount of money on survey stones, the Minister said.

The cabinet also discussed the admissions into the new medical colleges in the state. The government had started new medical colleges at Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal. These medical colleges were started with 150 seats each. The cabinet approved to fill 380 more posts in these colleges, the Minister said.

In phase two, new medical colleges were constructed at Paderu, Markapuram, Pulivendula, Adoni, Madanapalli. The cabinet approved to start these colleges with 100 seats each for the 2024-25 academic year.