x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP to introduce new liquor policy from Oct 1

Published on August 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?

AP to introduce new liquor policy from Oct 1

new liquor policy in ap from oct 1st

The Andhra Pradesh state government would bring in a new liquor policy from October 1. The state cabinet which met at Velagapudi on Wednesday decided to introduce a new liquor policy. The government would introduce notification to introduce new liquor policy, including retail payments.

The state government would study the excise policies being implemented in other states. Teams of officials would visit the other states, study their excise policy and submit a report to the state government. The state cabinet would study the report and recommendations before drafting the new excise policy for the state, the Minister said.

Briefing the newspersons about the cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Kolusu Pardha Saradhi, said that the cabinet had also decided to stop registrations in the state for next three months. The government would also issue a new pattadar passbook with QR code, the minister said. The government would issue new pattadar passbooks with the state emblem on the cover page, the minister said.

The cabinet also found fault with the resurvey of lands taken up by the previous government. The cabinet felt that the resurvey increased disputes in the villages. People are scared of the resurvey, the Minister said. He further said that the cabinet had decided to put the resurvey in abeyance for some more months.

The cabinet also decided to withdraw the survey stones which have the picture of former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The cabinet found that the previous government had spent Rs 700 crore to bring the survey stones. The cabinet found fault with the previous government for spending such a huge amount of money on survey stones, the Minister said.

The cabinet also discussed the admissions into the new medical colleges in the state. The government had started new medical colleges at Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal. These medical colleges were started with 150 seats each. The cabinet approved to fill 380 more posts in these colleges, the Minister said.

In phase two, new medical colleges were constructed at Paderu, Markapuram, Pulivendula, Adoni, Madanapalli. The cabinet approved to start these colleges with 100 seats each for the 2024-25 academic year.

Next YSR Congress did not care for Amaravati buildings, says Minister Previous Mock Counting in 12 Polling Centers
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

Latest

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?

Most Read

image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Related Articles

Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions