Politics

Mock Counting in 12 Polling Centers

Published on August 7, 2024

Mock Counting in 12 Polling Centers

Mock Counting in 12 Polling Centers in ongole

Ongole: Officials are preparing to conduct a mock counting of EVMs from 12 polling centers in the Ongole legislative assembly constituency. In the recent elections, TDP candidate Damacharla Janardhan defeated YSRCP candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy by 34,060 votes.

Damacharla Janardhan’s victory is attributed to public support and his previous development work in the city. However, Balineni has raised doubts about the voting patterns and the EVMs. He requested a mock polling in 12 centers and paid Rs 5.44 lakh in cash to the Election Commission for this purpose.

Also read : Five YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

Collector Tamim Ansari is currently undergoing training in Hyderabad on the process. Authorities will soon announce the date for the mock counting, which is expected to take place between the 19th and 24th of this month. The recount will be conducted at polling stations 6, 26, 42, 59, 75, 76, 184, 192, 199, 245, and 256.

-Sanyogita

