Jagan meets local bodies representatives of Araku and Paderu

Ahead of MLC election for united Visakhapatnam local bodies constituency, YSRCP President and Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met the local bodies representatives from the Araku and Paderu Assembly constituencies and appealed for continued support and cooperation, emphasizing that this election should serve as a lesson for Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the gathering at camp office here on Wednesday, the former chief minister said the YSR Congress Party has achieved undeniable majorities in the local body elections of the United Visakhapatnam District and the Telugu Desam Party does not have sufficient numerical strength and added that If they adhered to moral values, they wouldn’t contest these elections. He emphasized the importance of values and integrity in politics stating that even though it is a more challenging path, it is the one that endures.

The former Chief Minister recalled the 2014 elections when he resisted pressure to make unrealistic promises, unlike Chandrababu Naidu, whose false promises led to public disillusionment and YSRCP’s victory in 2019. He highlighted the implementation of all promises made in the manifesto, describing it as akin to sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Quran, and Bible. He underscored the importance of governance based on values and reliability.

Also read : Five YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

He criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for attempting to influence elections through unethical means, including monetary inducements, which degrade the standards of politics and urged the local representatives and party members to adhere to values and integrity, as these are the principles that will lead to lasting political success.

He called for collective support to ensure the victory of Botsa Satyanarayana, highlighting the unanimous backing from candidates who contested and won. He also condemned TDP’s attempts to buy local body representatives and stressed that such practices should not be entertained. He reiterated his enduring commitment to the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support since the party’s inception.