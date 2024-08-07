CM Chandrababu Naidu buys special gift for Bhuvaneshwari

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu is known for his workaholic lifestyle and he keeps himself busy with political or administrative activities all the time. But for a change, on Wednesday, he took time to buy sarees for his better half Nara Bhuvaneshwari.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu launched Handloom Expo in Vijayawada, on the occasion of National Handloom Day. After formally inaugurating the expo, CM went through the various handloom stalls set up in the expo. Handloom weavers from different parts of Andhra Pradesh set up stalls in the expo.

Much to the surprise of everyone, Chandrababu Naidu eagerly examined various handloom designs, different varieties of sarees. Finally he chose a Uppada saree. CM has diligently examined the zari and design of Uppada saree, before paying for it.

Along with Uppada saree, CM has also bought Venkatagiri saree. As CM Chandrababu Naidu, who was supposed to inaugurate and speak at the event, took initiative and spent more time than expected, handloom weavers felt very happy. They have also shared their problems, seeking CM’s intervention in bettering their lives.

Not just handloom weavers, but even Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the better half of AP CM, will also be very happy with this incident. She will forever cherish the memory of her super busy high profile CM husband, taking time to buy sarees for her.

Dnr