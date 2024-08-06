x
Naidu holds talks with YouTube CEO, Google AP head

Published on August 6, 2024

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held talks with YouTube chief executive officer Neel Mohan from his Amaravati camp office. He held a virtual talk with the YouTube CEO and invited him to start YouTube Academy in Andhra Pradesh. He offered several sops to the YouTube CEO on starting the academy.

He told the YouTube CEO that the youth in Andhra Pradesh are enterprising and fast grasping. They would be potential employees of YouTube, he said. He requested the YouTube CEO to invest in starting the academy. He promised to give land to YouTube in Amaravati.

Chandrababu Naidu also held talks virtually with Google Andhra Pradesh head Sanjay Gupta. He wanted Gupta to open a Google branch office in Andhra Pradesh. He offered a site to Google in Amaravati. He also offered to support Google in every issue. He invited Gupta to visit Andhra Pradesh once and meet him in person.

Chandrababu Naidu announced his virtual meeting with YouTube CEO and Google Andhra Pradesh head in the social media. He expressed satisfaction over the talks held with the two. He said that he was expecting the two leaders to visit Amaravati shortly. He also expressed confidence that the two would invest in the state.

Artificial Intelligence, Skill Development, Certification programs would be offered in the YouTube Academy. Local investors would also join the mission, he said. He invited the local investors to partner with YouTube in establishing the academy in Amaravati.

Chandrababu Naidu also invited YouTube CEO and Google Andhra Pradesh head to support the state government in establishing a media city in Amaravati. He said that he had plans to establish nine cities in Amaravati and one of them is the media city. He wanted the two to partner with the state government in establishing the media city.

The chief minister said that the two have responded positively to his request. He said that he was looking forward to meeting them in person and seeing that they invest in Andhra Pradesh.

