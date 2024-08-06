BRS Leader Kavitha Faces Setback as Court Denies Default Bail

A Delhi court has rejected BRS leader K Kavitha’s petition for default bail in the Delhi Excise Policy CBI case. The special judge dismissed the plea after Kavitha’s counsel withdrew it, avoiding further prolongation of the legal proceedings.

The court’s decision came after it was established that the CBI had filed charges within the mandatory period, negating the grounds for a default bail. This latest development adds to Kavitha’s mounting legal challenges, as her prior regular bail applications were previously dismissed by both the trial court and the high court.

Kavitha had initially sought default bail, claiming that the CBI failed to file a chargesheet within the mandatory 60-day period. Her legal team argued that she should be granted bail during the pendency of the application. However, the withdrawal of the plea suggests a shift in legal strategy.

The BRS leader’s legal troubles began with her arrest by the CBI on April 11 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. This followed her earlier arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 related to the same case.

In a parallel development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also implicated in the case, remains in custody and is pursuing bail. The High Court has instructed Kejriwal to seek further relief from the trial court.

The ongoing investigation into the Delhi liquor policy scam continues to capture public attention as prominent political figures face legal scrutiny. The dismissal of Kavitha’s default bail plea further complicates her legal position and highlights the intricate nature of the case.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case remains a focal point in discussions about political accountability and the complexities of India’s legal system.

-Sanyogita