x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Medigadda Barrage: KCR Receives Notices

Published on August 6, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25
image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Medigadda Barrage: KCR Receives Notices

As per the petition filed by Nagevelli Raja Lingamurthy on September 7th, 2023, the Principal Judicial First Class Magistrate Court of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has issued notices to former chief minister KCR, former minister Harish Rao, and others including the construction company representatives who worked on the project.

Raja Lingamurthy alleged that KCR misused crores of funds for the construction of the Medigadda barrage under the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and is responsible for the sinking of the barrage. He also alleged in court that, soon after the barrage sank, he lodged a complaint with the DGP, but no action was taken due to political pressure.

‘They did not provide technical and mechanical details of the project to the dam safety authority and did not conduct soil testing before starting the project. The then chief minister KCR and concerned minister Harish Rao, without giving the project to the concerned engineers, allotted the responsibility of construction to the Genco engineers,’ alleged Lingamurthy.

Considering the damage caused to Medigadda’s barrage, he requested the court to file cases against KCR, Harish Rao, and other concerned officers under IPC Sections 120B, 420, 386, 406, and 409.

-Sanyogita

Next Revanth Reddy US tour: Cognizant to create 15,000 new jobs in Hyderabad Previous Court Fires On Speaker
else

TRENDING

image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25
image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab

Most Read

image
Welfare takes centre stage in AP Budget 2024-25
image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree