Medigadda Barrage: KCR Receives Notices

As per the petition filed by Nagevelli Raja Lingamurthy on September 7th, 2023, the Principal Judicial First Class Magistrate Court of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has issued notices to former chief minister KCR, former minister Harish Rao, and others including the construction company representatives who worked on the project.

Raja Lingamurthy alleged that KCR misused crores of funds for the construction of the Medigadda barrage under the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and is responsible for the sinking of the barrage. He also alleged in court that, soon after the barrage sank, he lodged a complaint with the DGP, but no action was taken due to political pressure.

‘They did not provide technical and mechanical details of the project to the dam safety authority and did not conduct soil testing before starting the project. The then chief minister KCR and concerned minister Harish Rao, without giving the project to the concerned engineers, allotted the responsibility of construction to the Genco engineers,’ alleged Lingamurthy.

Considering the damage caused to Medigadda’s barrage, he requested the court to file cases against KCR, Harish Rao, and other concerned officers under IPC Sections 120B, 420, 386, 406, and 409.

-Sanyogita