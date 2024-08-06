x
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Revanth Reddy US tour: Cognizant to create 15,000 new jobs in Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy US tour: Cognizant to create 15,000 new jobs in Hyderabad

CM Revanth Reddy met Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar in USA

In a big update from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s US tour, tech major Cognizant has decided to start a new centre in Hyderabad. This new centre spreading over 10 lakh sq ft will create 15,000 new jobs.

CM Revanth Reddy met Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar and oversaw the signing of MOU between the Telangana Government and US-based tech company.

“My team and I had a super successful meeting with Cognizant team led by CEO
Ravi Kumar, in which the major global IT company has selected Hyderabad as the site for expansions and building the largest capacity outside the USA in Telangana,” informed Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, through a tweet on X.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra to lead Telangana’s Young India Skill University

“The new facility will create over 15,000 jobs. The company has also agreed to positively consider my suggestion to explore other tier-2 cities of Telangana for additional capacity ramp-up,” further read the post.

The initial discussions for the expansion of Cognizant operations in Hyderabad were taken up by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu during their Davos visit, earlier this year. It has been finally announced now.

