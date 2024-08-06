Revanth Reddy US tour: Cognizant to create 15,000 new jobs in Hyderabad

In a big update from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s US tour, tech major Cognizant has decided to start a new centre in Hyderabad. This new centre spreading over 10 lakh sq ft will create 15,000 new jobs.

CM Revanth Reddy met Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar and oversaw the signing of MOU between the Telangana Government and US-based tech company.

“My team and I had a super successful meeting with Cognizant team led by CEO

Ravi Kumar, in which the major global IT company has selected Hyderabad as the site for expansions and building the largest capacity outside the USA in Telangana,” informed Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, through a tweet on X.

“The new facility will create over 15,000 jobs. The company has also agreed to positively consider my suggestion to explore other tier-2 cities of Telangana for additional capacity ramp-up,” further read the post.

The initial discussions for the expansion of Cognizant operations in Hyderabad were taken up by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu during their Davos visit, earlier this year. It has been finally announced now.

