Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Vishwak Sen to play a Cop

Published on August 6, 2024 by

Vishwak Sen to play a Cop

Vishwak Sen has a series of films lined up and the actor has announced a new movie today. Vishwak Sen will be seen as a cop in his next film and Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers. Sreedhar Ganta is making his debut as director with this actioner and the shooting formalities will start after Vishwak Sen is done with his current films. The details of the cast and the crew will be announced at a later date before the shoot commences. Vishwak Sen is currently cutting down his weight to play the role of a cop. He will be seen in a lean look in this untitled film.

Also Read : Vishwak Sen takes up Shelved Project

Vishwak Sen is done with the shoot of Mechanic Rocky and the film is announced for Diwali release. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Laila, an interesting attempt and Vishwak Sen will be seen in the role of a lady. Shine Screens are the producers of this film and Ram Narayana is the director. Vishwak Sen will take up his new film after he completes the shoot of Laila.

Balayya's Big no for a Remake? Revanth Reddy US tour: Cognizant to create 15,000 new jobs in Hyderabad
