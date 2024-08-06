Vishwak Sen to play a Cop

Vishwak Sen has a series of films lined up and the actor has announced a new movie today. Vishwak Sen will be seen as a cop in his next film and Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers. Sreedhar Ganta is making his debut as director with this actioner and the shooting formalities will start after Vishwak Sen is done with his current films. The details of the cast and the crew will be announced at a later date before the shoot commences. Vishwak Sen is currently cutting down his weight to play the role of a cop. He will be seen in a lean look in this untitled film.

Vishwak Sen is done with the shoot of Mechanic Rocky and the film is announced for Diwali release. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Laila, an interesting attempt and Vishwak Sen will be seen in the role of a lady. Shine Screens are the producers of this film and Ram Narayana is the director. Vishwak Sen will take up his new film after he completes the shoot of Laila.