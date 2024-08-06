x
Home > Movie News

Balayya’s Big no for a Remake?

From the past couple of days, there are strong rumors and speculations that Balakrishna has given his nod to feature in the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Aavesham. Fahadh Faasil’s outstanding performance is the major USP for this gangster drama packed with action. As per the update we have, Balayya hasn’t signed the remake or no such talks have been initiated by anyone. Balakrishna featuring in the remake of Aavesham is a pure rumor. Balakrishna has been staying away from remakes for a long time.

Also read : Buzz: Animal composer for Balakrishna?

He has a strong line up of films and several young and successful directors have been in touch with Balakrishna. After completing the shoot of NBK109, Balayya will work with Boyapati Srinu in Akhanda 2. Balakrishna allocated bulk dates for the film. He will also play an important role in the debut film of his son Mokshagna. Prasanth Varma will direct the film. Apart from these, Balakrishna has been in talks with a couple of directors and these projects will be announced early next year. For now, Balakrishna has no time for the Aavesham remake.

