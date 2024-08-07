Support weavers, Pawan Kalyan asks people

Jana Sena chief and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday asked the people to support handlooms. He joined the celebration of national weavers day on the day. He said that he had promised to be the brand ambassador for handlooms some years ago. Since then, he had been wearing handlooms, he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that the handloom products were part of the freedom movement. Several freedom fighters used the handlooms in support of the weavers, he said. Handlooms were the slogan during the freedom movement, he said. National leaders have used handlooms during the freedom fight and boycotted the foreign clothes, he said.

He felt the need to support the handloom sector and weavers in the society. He wanted the government employees and the general public to wear handlooms at least one day a week. This would be of great support to the weavers, he said. He wanted the government employees to buy the handlooms and promote the products.

The deputy chief minister said that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh would support the weavers and handlooms. The government would come up with innovative schemes to support the weavers, he said. He further said that he would discuss the issue with chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and announce a scheme for the weavers.

He said that the NDA government is committed to support the weavers community. The government would evolve a scheme to support the sector, he said. He said that he is committed to the welfare of the weavers and would do his best to help them.