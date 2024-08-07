x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
View all stories
Home > Politics

Support weavers, Pawan Kalyan asks people

Published on August 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Zebra Movie Pre Release Event
image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

Support weavers, Pawan Kalyan asks people

pawan kalyan

Jana Sena chief and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday asked the people to support handlooms. He joined the celebration of national weavers day on the day. He said that he had promised to be the brand ambassador for handlooms some years ago. Since then, he had been wearing handlooms, he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that the handloom products were part of the freedom movement. Several freedom fighters used the handlooms in support of the weavers, he said. Handlooms were the slogan during the freedom movement, he said. National leaders have used handlooms during the freedom fight and boycotted the foreign clothes, he said.

He felt the need to support the handloom sector and weavers in the society. He wanted the government employees and the general public to wear handlooms at least one day a week. This would be of great support to the weavers, he said. He wanted the government employees to buy the handlooms and promote the products.

Also read : Five YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

The deputy chief minister said that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh would support the weavers and handlooms. The government would come up with innovative schemes to support the weavers, he said. He further said that he would discuss the issue with chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and announce a scheme for the weavers.

He said that the NDA government is committed to support the weavers community. The government would evolve a scheme to support the sector, he said. He said that he is committed to the welfare of the weavers and would do his best to help them.

Next Mr Bachchan Trailer: Ravi Teja’s Mass Loading Previous CM Chandrababu Naidu buys special gift for Bhuvaneshwari
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

Latest

image
Zebra Movie Pre Release Event
image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

Most Read

image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala

Related Articles

Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress