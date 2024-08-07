Mr Bachchan Trailer: Ravi Teja’s Mass Loading

Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja are teaming up again and this time they picked up a remake. Mr Bachchan is the remake of Bollywood film Raid. Harish Shankar made sure that the audience will get a new experience and Mr Bachchan doesn’t sound like a remake. Taking the soul of Raid, Harish Shankar made enough changes, added all the needed commercial ingredients and brought a proper entertainer. The trailer of Mr Bachchan is thoroughly impressive and it is a commercial entertainer. Ravi Teja exhibits two different shades and he performs with ease. Bhagyashri Borse is glamorous and her screen presence is impressive.

The production values of Mr Bachchan are grand and Mickey J Meyer impresses with his tunes and the background score. The trailer of Mr Bachchan keeps good expectations on the film. Bankrolled by People Media Factory, Mr Bachchan is slated for August 15th release across the globe. Ravi Teja is confident on making his comeback with Mr Bachchan. Harish Shankar’s dialogues should have a special mention.