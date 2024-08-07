x
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Mr Bachchan Trailer: Ravi Teja's Mass Loading

Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja are teaming up again and this time they picked up a remake. Mr Bachchan is the remake of Bollywood film Raid. Harish Shankar made sure that the audience will get a new experience and Mr Bachchan doesn’t sound like a remake. Taking the soul of Raid, Harish Shankar made enough changes, added all the needed commercial ingredients and brought a proper entertainer. The trailer of Mr Bachchan is thoroughly impressive and it is a commercial entertainer. Ravi Teja exhibits two different shades and he performs with ease. Bhagyashri Borse is glamorous and her screen presence is impressive.

The production values of Mr Bachchan are grand and Mickey J Meyer impresses with his tunes and the background score. The trailer of Mr Bachchan keeps good expectations on the film. Bankrolled by People Media Factory, Mr Bachchan is slated for August 15th release across the globe. Ravi Teja is confident on making his comeback with Mr Bachchan. Harish Shankar’s dialogues should have a special mention.

