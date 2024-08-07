Interesting Combo: Vishwak Sen and Anudeep to team up

Promising actor Vishwak Sen has been busy with back-to-back films and two of his new films are announced in the recent times. A new announcement about his next film was made today. Vishwak Sen will work with Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV and the film is said to be a full length entertainer. Anudeep has been travelling with Ravi Teja but the veteran actor was not convinced with the script of the second half. Anudeep made enough changes and narrated the same to Vishwak Sen. The makers made an official announcement today and the shoot commences very soon.

People Media Factory will produce this untitled film and the pre-production work is happening currently. The shoot of the film starts after Vishwak Sen completes his current films. Bheems will score the music and the film is said to be a family entertainer. Vishwak Sen has completed the shoot of Mechanic Rocky and the film is slated for Diwali release. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Laila, an interesting film produced by Shine Screens.