CM Revanth Reddy’s Japan Visit Brings Rs 12,000 Crore Investments to Telangana

During CM Revanth Reddy’s Japan visit, Telangana secured investment agreements worth nearly Rs 12,000 crore in just two days. Japanese firms NTT Data and Nesa jointly agreed to establish a massive Artificial Intelligence data center cluster in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 10,500 crore. The agreement was signed in Tokyo in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy.

NTT Data, headquartered in Tokyo, is among the world’s top three data center providers. The company operates in about 50 countries with 93,000 employees, serving sectors like public services, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

Toshiba Corporation, which already operates two factories in Rudrararam near Hyderabad, signed an agreement to set up another facility with an investment of Rs 562 crore. This new factory will focus on manufacturing surge arresters and upgrading existing power transformer production facilities using cutting-edge technology.

CM Revanth Reddy invited Japanese business leaders to invest in Telangana, promising world-class infrastructure, skilled workforce, and stable policies. He encouraged investments in life sciences, electronics, electric vehicles, textiles, AI data centers, and logistics sectors.

The Telangana delegation studied the Sumida River in Tokyo as part of their research for the Musi River rejuvenation project. The Sumida River, once heavily polluted before 1964, was transformed into a tourism and commercial hub after cleanup efforts by the Japanese government.

After completing their Tokyo visit, the Telangana CM’s team proceeded to Osaka where they plan to visit Mount Fuji area and Araku Ruyama Park. Their itinerary includes meeting the Mayor of Kita Kyushu City to learn about the Eco Town Project and visiting the World Expo in Yumishima, Osaka.