Akhanda 2: Amazon Vs Netflix

Akhanda 2 is the most awaited Telugu film this year and it also marks the fourth collaboration of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. The shoot is happening at a fast pace and the interval portions are wrapped up recently. The final budget of the film is expected to touch Rs 200 crores. The makers are busy closing the non-theatrical deals of the film. Both Amazon Prime and Netflix are competing for the digital rights of this film and they have offered a whopping amount.

14 Reels Plus, the producers of Akhanda 2 will take the final call and the deal will be closed this month. All the biggies that are slated for 2025 release are sold and the digital giants are in the race to acquire the digital rights of Akhanda 2. The film is announced for Dasara release this year and the film will make it for the release date. Thaman is the music composer for Akhanda 2 and Aadhi Pinishetty is the lead antagonist.