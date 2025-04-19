x
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2: Amazon Vs Netflix

Published on April 19, 2025

Akhanda 2: Amazon Vs Netflix

Akhanda 2 is the most awaited Telugu film this year and it also marks the fourth collaboration of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. The shoot is happening at a fast pace and the interval portions are wrapped up recently. The final budget of the film is expected to touch Rs 200 crores. The makers are busy closing the non-theatrical deals of the film. Both Amazon Prime and Netflix are competing for the digital rights of this film and they have offered a whopping amount.

14 Reels Plus, the producers of Akhanda 2 will take the final call and the deal will be closed this month. All the biggies that are slated for 2025 release are sold and the digital giants are in the race to acquire the digital rights of Akhanda 2. The film is announced for Dasara release this year and the film will make it for the release date. Thaman is the music composer for Akhanda 2 and Aadhi Pinishetty is the lead antagonist.

