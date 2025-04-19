x
Home > Politics

Vijay Sai Reddy Reveals Key Players in Multi-Billion Liquor Scam

Published on April 19, 2025 by swathy

Vijay Sai Reddy Reveals Key Players in Multi-Billion Liquor Scam

Former YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy made shocking revelations after his three-hour interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the massive liquor scam that occurred during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Sai Reddy disclosed that Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy and Raj Kasireddy were behind Ada Distilleries Private Limited, one of the companies that allegedly received huge undue benefits through the liquor policy changes.

He admitted that the first two meetings regarding the new liquor policy were held at his residences in Hyderabad and Tadepalli. Sai Reddy also revealed he helped arrange a Rs 100 crore loan from Aravindo company when approached by Mithun Reddy, Raj Kasireddy, and SPY Distilleries owner Sajjala Sridhar Reddy.

Describing Raj Kasireddy as a “clever criminal,” Sai Reddy claimed he unknowingly encouraged him. He identified several associates in Kasireddy’s network, including Avinash Reddy, Chanikya (alias Prakash Kiran), Suneeth, and Saif.

SIT officials, dissatisfied with his responses, plan to issue another notice for further questioning.

-Sanyogita

