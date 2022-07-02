Come what may, I will attend Bhimavaram meeting, says Raghurama

YSR Congress rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Saturday said that he would attend the public meeting in Bhimavaram on July 4 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be present.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju secured Z Plus security for him for five days from July 2 to 7 to attend the meeting. He also secured clearance from the AP High Court directing the police not to arrest the MP on pending cases and strictly follow the procedure if new cases are filed.

He had booked a helicopter for him from Hyderabad to Bhimavaram. He is trying to get the ground clearance for his helicopter to land in Bhimavaram. If permission is not given, he is ready to move the high court again.

He is also ready with Plan B to land in Rajamahendravaram or Gannavaram airport and reach Bhimavaram by road. He is likely to carry an advocate and a couple of media persons besides his Z Plus security personnel drawn from the CRPF along with him.

He is also mobilising some people in and around Bhimavaram to protect him and had even asked the media there to keep a video camera on his movements and the movements of the police all through his travel and stay in Andhra Pradesh.

He is also equipped with secret cameras fixed to his security personnel, his advocate and his assistants all along his travel to record everything, including the movement of the people. One wonders why is he doing all this just to attend the public meeting!

The answer is a challenge that he threw to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop him from attending the meeting!