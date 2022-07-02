Jagan to attend Bhimavaram meeting, Raghuram to be silent

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to attend the public meeting at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on July 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the meeting and unveil the statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on the day before he addresses the public.

Initially there were doubts over the chief minister’s presence at the meeting as it was understood to be a private event organised by the local Kshatriya Welfare Association. But with the Central government’s ministry of tourism and culture joining the celebrations as partner and the state government’s tourism department was also asked to be part of it, the chief minister had made up his mind to attend the programme.

The chief minister along with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan would receive the Prime Minister at Gannavaram airport. Later, the chief minister would accompany the Prime Minister in the helicopter to Bhimavaram. Sources say that Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would address the meeting before the Prime Minister begins his speech.

Meanwhile, local MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju had made all efforts to be part of the meeting. He also secured clearance from the high court which had directed the AP police not to arrest the MP on July 3rd and 4th. Though he would be attending the meeting, it is unlikely that he would get a chance to speak as the chief minister would also be attending the meeting.

Sources say that Union Minister Kishan Reddy would preside over the meeting and the MP would only be present on the dais as a protocol. This would mean that Jagan Mohan Reddy gained upper hand over the MP, despite the latter’s efforts to play a key role in the event on par with the chief minister!