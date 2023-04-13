Complaint filed on Balagam director Venu

Balagam is a small-budget movie which turned out to be a blockbuster in recent times. The director of the film Venu Yeldandi was praised for his work. Despite the success, he was caught in some trouble recently. A group of Mandal Parishad Territorial constituency (MPTC) members of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Jagityal district have filed a complaint on Venu.

MPTC members claim that Venu has portrayed them in a demeaning manner. Venu is yet to respond to the complaint. Pridarshi and Kavya Kalyanram were the lead actors in the film and Dil Raju’s daughter Hanshita Reddy is the producer of this Telangana-based emotional drama.