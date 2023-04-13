Saif Ali Khan signs NTR30

There was a strong buzz that Koratala Siva was looking for a star actor to play the antagonist role in NTR30. Saif Ali Khan, Kicha Sudeep and many other actors were under consideration. The latest buzz is that Saif Ali Khan has signed the project and the necessary agreements are to be made shortly and an official announcement will be out very soon.

Janhvi Kapoor is the lead actress in NTR30. Hollywood technicians are in for the project and the initial shooting schedule was just wrapped up. Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Hari Krishna are the producers of this big-ticket film. Besides this, Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist in Prabhas Adipurush. He will be seen as Lankesh.