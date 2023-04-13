Chiranjeevi spends big for a swanky number plate

Megastar Chiranjeevi has reportedly bought a new Toyota Vellfire, a luxurious MUV worth Rs 1.2Cr. Though the car price was fancy, Chiranjeevi also paid the fancy price for the registration number. As per reports he spent Rs 5 lakhs for the fancy number TS09 GB 1111 and got his car registered.

Chiranjeevi owned many high-end luxury cars including Rolls Royce Phantom (Worth 9Cr to 10Cr), Range Rover Autobiography(worth Rs 4Cr) and Toyota Land Cruiser (worth Rs 2.2Cr). His love of cars is known to everyone in Tollywood. He already has a big garage at his house and Vellfire will be an addition. He is currently shooting for Bhola Shankar and the film releases in August this year.