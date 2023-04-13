Dasara 2 weeks Worldwide Collections – Hit

After 2 weeks of its run, Dasara has collected a worldwide gross of 112 Cr and a distributor share of 55.60 Cr. The film has registered very good numbers in Nizam, the Rest Of India markets (Telugu Version) & Overseas. But the numbers are very average in Andhra Pradesh. Especially ceded buyer is at a huge Loss with more than 1.5 Cr. The film can be termed a Hit overall despite losses for a few buyers. It is a Flop in all other languages.

Area2 weeks Worldwide Collections 8 days Worldwide CollectionsWorldwide extended weekend collections Day 2 worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections
Nizam24.47 Cr (including GST)21.95 Cr (including GST)18.28 Cr (including GST)10.22 Cr (including GST)6.74 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded4.65 Cr4.20 Cr3.60Cr2.15 Cr1.51 Cr
UA4.33vCr (including GST)3.91Cr (including GST)3.46Cr (including GST)2.10 Cr (including GST)1.48 Cr (including GST)
Guntur2.52 Cr (including GST)2.32 Cr (including GST)2.16Cr (including GST)1.50 Cr (including GST)1.24 Cr (including GST)
East2.10 Cr1.94 Cr1.73Cr1.13 Cr0.86 Cr
Krishna1.94 Cr (including GST)1.78 Cr (including GST)1.57Cr (including GST)0.99 Cr (including GST)0.72 Cr (including GST)
West1.39 Cr1.23 Cr1.04Cr0.70 Cr0.54 Cr
Nellore0.94 Cr0.81 Cr0.71Cr0.44 Cr0.33 Cr
AP/TS42.34 Cr (37.33 Cr excluding GST)38.15 Cr (33.60 Cr excluding GST)32.55Cr (28.70 Cr excluding GST)19.23 Cr (17.03 Cr excluding GST)13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST)
ROI7.85 Cr 7.15 Cr5.60Cr2.70 Cr1.80 Cr
OS10.40 Cr9.40 Cr8.30Cr5.80 Cr4.40 Cr
Worldwide Share60.60 Cr (55.60 Cr excluding GST)54.70 Cr (50.15 Cr excluding GST)46.45 Cr (42.60 Cr excluding GST)27.73 Cr (25.53 Cr excluding GST)19.62 Cr (18.12 Cr excluding GST)
WorldWide Gross112 Cr97 Cr78Cr45.60 Cr31.3 Cr
Pre-Release Business47 Cr47 Cr47Cr47 Cr47 Cr

