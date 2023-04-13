Dasara 2 weeks Worldwide Collections – Hit

After 2 weeks of its run, Dasara has collected a worldwide gross of 112 Cr and a distributor share of 55.60 Cr. The film has registered very good numbers in Nizam, the Rest Of India markets (Telugu Version) & Overseas. But the numbers are very average in Andhra Pradesh. Especially ceded buyer is at a huge Loss with more than 1.5 Cr. The film can be termed a Hit overall despite losses for a few buyers. It is a Flop in all other languages.
|Area
|2 weeks Worldwide Collections
|8 days Worldwide Collections
|Worldwide extended weekend collections
|Day 2 worldwide collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|Nizam
|24.47 Cr (including GST)
|21.95 Cr (including GST)
|18.28 Cr (including GST)
|10.22 Cr (including GST)
|6.74 Cr (including GST)
|Ceeded
|4.65 Cr
|4.20 Cr
|3.60Cr
|2.15 Cr
|1.51 Cr
|UA
|4.33vCr (including GST)
|3.91Cr (including GST)
|3.46Cr (including GST)
|2.10 Cr (including GST)
|1.48 Cr (including GST)
|Guntur
|2.52 Cr (including GST)
|2.32 Cr (including GST)
|2.16Cr (including GST)
|1.50 Cr (including GST)
|1.24 Cr (including GST)
|East
|2.10 Cr
|1.94 Cr
|1.73Cr
|1.13 Cr
|0.86 Cr
|Krishna
|1.94 Cr (including GST)
|1.78 Cr (including GST)
|1.57Cr (including GST)
|0.99 Cr (including GST)
|0.72 Cr (including GST)
|West
|1.39 Cr
|1.23 Cr
|1.04Cr
|0.70 Cr
|0.54 Cr
|Nellore
|0.94 Cr
|0.81 Cr
|0.71Cr
|0.44 Cr
|0.33 Cr
|AP/TS
|42.34 Cr (37.33 Cr excluding GST)
|38.15 Cr (33.60 Cr excluding GST)
|32.55Cr (28.70 Cr excluding GST)
|19.23 Cr (17.03 Cr excluding GST)
|13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST)
|ROI
|7.85 Cr
|7.15 Cr
|5.60Cr
|2.70 Cr
|1.80 Cr
|OS
|10.40 Cr
|9.40 Cr
|8.30Cr
|5.80 Cr
|4.40 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|60.60 Cr (55.60 Cr excluding GST)
|54.70 Cr (50.15 Cr excluding GST)
|46.45 Cr (42.60 Cr excluding GST)
|27.73 Cr (25.53 Cr excluding GST)
|19.62 Cr (18.12 Cr excluding GST)
|WorldWide Gross
|112 Cr
|97 Cr
|78Cr
|45.60 Cr
|31.3 Cr
|Pre-Release Business
|47 Cr
|47 Cr
|47Cr
|47 Cr
|47 Cr