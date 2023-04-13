Dasara 2 weeks Worldwide Collections – Hit

After 2 weeks of its run, Dasara has collected a worldwide gross of 112 Cr and a distributor share of 55.60 Cr. The film has registered very good numbers in Nizam, the Rest Of India markets (Telugu Version) & Overseas. But the numbers are very average in Andhra Pradesh. Especially ceded buyer is at a huge Loss with more than 1.5 Cr. The film can be termed a Hit overall despite losses for a few buyers. It is a Flop in all other languages.

Area 2 weeks Worldwide Collections 8 days Worldwide Collections Worldwide extended weekend collections Day 2 worldwide collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Nizam 24.47 Cr (including GST) 21.95 Cr (including GST) 18.28 Cr (including GST) 10.22 Cr (including GST) 6.74 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 4.65 Cr 4.20 Cr 3.60Cr 2.15 Cr 1.51 Cr UA 4.33vCr (including GST) 3.91Cr (including GST) 3.46Cr (including GST) 2.10 Cr (including GST) 1.48 Cr (including GST) Guntur 2.52 Cr (including GST) 2.32 Cr (including GST) 2.16Cr (including GST) 1.50 Cr (including GST) 1.24 Cr (including GST) East 2.10 Cr 1.94 Cr 1.73Cr 1.13 Cr 0.86 Cr Krishna 1.94 Cr (including GST) 1.78 Cr (including GST) 1.57Cr (including GST) 0.99 Cr (including GST) 0.72 Cr (including GST) West 1.39 Cr 1.23 Cr 1.04Cr 0.70 Cr 0.54 Cr Nellore 0.94 Cr 0.81 Cr 0.71Cr 0.44 Cr 0.33 Cr AP/TS 42.34 Cr (37.33 Cr excluding GST) 38.15 Cr (33.60 Cr excluding GST) 32.55Cr (28.70 Cr excluding GST) 19.23 Cr (17.03 Cr excluding GST) 13.42 Cr (11.92 Cr excluding GST) ROI 7.85 Cr 7.15 Cr 5.60Cr 2.70 Cr 1.80 Cr OS 10.40 Cr 9.40 Cr 8.30Cr 5.80 Cr 4.40 Cr Worldwide Share 60.60 Cr (55.60 Cr excluding GST) 54.70 Cr (50.15 Cr excluding GST) 46.45 Cr (42.60 Cr excluding GST) 27.73 Cr (25.53 Cr excluding GST) 19.62 Cr (18.12 Cr excluding GST) WorldWide Gross 112 Cr 97 Cr 78Cr 45.60 Cr 31.3 Cr Pre-Release Business 47 Cr 47 Cr 47Cr 47 Cr 47 Cr