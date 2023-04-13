Challenges Samantha Faced while Shooting For Shaakuntalam

Samantha is busy promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The actress shared some interesting updates and issues she faced while shooting for Shaakuntalam. She said she was allergic to flower ornaments and has to wear them all day long for shoot. She was wearing them around her neck and hands all day and finally, at the end of the day, Samantha used to have flower marks around her arm and neck.

Samantha also said that she used to cover marks with makeup and was with them for around six months. She also said she has dubbed for the film in three languages and she was saying dialogues in her sleep too. Shaakuntalam will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on the 14th of April. She also shared her struggle for carrying 30Kg lehenga. Samantha was carrying a 30kg lehenga for a song shoot and was pushed out of the frame because of weight of the beautiful lehenga.