Pawan Kalyan’s plan for OG

Pawan Kalyan is juggling between several projects. He wrapped up shooting for Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh this Friday and the actor is going to join the sets of Sujeeth’s film. OG’s first schedule is going to happen in Mumbai on the 17th of April. Pawan Kalyan will be joining the shoot and after wrapping this schedule, he is planning to start Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was on a pause from a long time.

OG is a gangster drama in Sahoo fame Sujeeth’s direction. From Monday, Pawan will join the shooting in Mumbai. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the lead actress in OG and she will also join the Mumbai schedule. DVV Danayya is producing this big-budget film on a massive scale and Anirudh Ravichandran will compose the music.