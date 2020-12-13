Concept Poster: Venky and Varun Tej’s F3

Victory Venkatesh and Varun Tej made enough noise with F2 that released in 2019. Keeping an end to all the ongoing speculations, the makers announced F3 and released the concept poster on the occasion of Venkatesh’s birthday. The film is said to have more fun. F2 discussed about the frustration because of the wives and F3 is all about money. Anil Ravipudi is done with the script and the regular shoot commences next week in Hyderabad.

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen will reprise their roles from the original. F3 is said to have a bunch of renowned actors in other prominent roles in this comic entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad composes the music and Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers. F3 is aimed for summer 2021 release.