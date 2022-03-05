Congress has no problem with TRS meeting its allies

Irrespective of how TPCC chief Revanth Reddy speaks about TRS and it’s Netas, the message is the Congress doesn’t have any problem with TRS meeting its allies. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been meeting allies of Congress barring an exception of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy. First he met Uddhav Thackeray who is in alliance with Congress and NCP. On Friday, he met Hemant Soren who is in power with help of Congress and RJD.

KCR himself said this cannot be termed as anti-BJP or Anti-congress front.

His reaction was followed by Avinash Pandey Congress General Secretary Incharge of Jharkhand who said that There is no harm in the meeting as Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandashekhar Rao. He went to remind that KCR has been with the UPA in the past and anybody who is trying to defeat the BJP is a good move, but there is writing on the wall that without Congress no government in the centre could be formed.

Telangana state Congress on other hand has been declining of any alliance, but at national level things seem to be different.