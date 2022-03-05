Poor Openings for Both Friday release – opening day report

Yesterday, on March 5th Tollywood has seen two notable releases Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu & Sebastian PC 524. Both films are have taken a very poor opening.

1. Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu: The film has collected 1.40 cr share in the Telugu states on its opening day which is very poor. Sharwanad’s previous solo film Sreekaram has collected 4 Cr share. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 16Cr. The film will struggle to collect even 4cr share over the weekend.

2. Sebastian PC 524: The film has opened to very poor collections so shows at some centers got canceled due to lack of crowd. The film is sold for 6cr worldwide rights which makes it an epic disaster.