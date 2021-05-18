Conspiracy to kill me: Rebel MP at Army Hospital

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju is going to undergo medical tests at the Army Hospital in Secunderabad at 11 a.m. today. The AP CID police shifted him to Hyderabad around midnight. The Supreme Court has issued orders allowing Raghurama to remain in the Army Hospital for further treatment even after the tests. The Army doctors will now confirm whether the red colour and swellings on his legs were caused by beating or they were just psoriasis skin disease.

Mr. Raju spoke a few words to the media and his well wishers at the Army hospital. He said that he was being politically victimised and targetted. There was a conspiracy going on to kill me, he said.

The family members have also called on rebel Raju at the Army Hospital. They expressed concern over the way a political opponent was ill treated in Andhra Pradesh. All this attack was only because Mr. Raju was not fulfilling their demand for withdrawing the Jagan Reddy bail cancellation petition in the CBI court.

The MP thanked his lawyers for bringing immediate court relief to him. The Supreme Court has also ordered that the MP may continue his treatment at the Army Hospital till his full recovery and that period should be considered as a judicial custody.