KCR asks Covid patients to admit in govt hospitals!

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the Medical and Health Department officials to set up 48 Oxygen generation plants in the government hospitals to produce 324 Metric Tonnes of Oxygen required for the Covid patients in the State and also to ensure that there would not be any shortage of the Oxygen in future.

The CM also instructed the officials to set up an additional plant to produce 100 MT of the liquid Oxygen in Hyderabad.

The CM instructed that 6 Units of 16 MT plants, 15 units of 8 MT plants, 27 units of 4 MT plants should be set in Hyderabad, Hyderabad district, Areas hospitals.

The CM also asked the Oxygen producers to hand over 11 Tankers with each having the capacity of 20 Tonnes within 10 days. The CM said that in the coming days Telangana State should not face a situation where it is depended on other states for the supply of Oxygen.

On Monday, the CM held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Covid.

The CM said since the state government is providing free medical treatment, food, medicines and other facilities to the patients, people should get themselves admitted in the government hospitals for the treatment. He said as on Monday, there are 6926 beds vacant in the government hospitals, of this, there are 2253 Oxygen beds, ICU beds are 533, general beds 4140. The CM urged the people to take the advantage of the treatment in the government hospitals where there is availability of supply of Oxygen, beds, medicines and other facilities for free instead of going to the private hospitals spending huge amounts of money. Since the treatment is one and the same in private and government hospitals, people should prefer the government hospitals, the CM said.

The officials informed the CM said that so far the state had received 57, 30, 220 doses of vaccine only and as on date there is a stock of 1,86,780 doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines in the state. Of this 58230 are Covaxin and 1, 28, 550 are Covishield vaccines.

The CM said a decision is taken to set up new medical colleges in Sangareddy, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, and Mahabubabad.