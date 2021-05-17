Every 5th person suspected Covid infected: T’gana Guv

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday called for strict compliance with preventive guidelines saying every fifth person is a suspected Covid infected.

“We are in a situation where almost every 5th person is a suspected Covid infected one. We must ensure the strict compliance with all the preventive guidelines,” she said.

The Governor was interacting with the senior officials of the Raj Bhavan through video conference from Raj Nivas, Puducherry, where she is holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor.

She gave a call to all the people to strive for ensuring Healthy Telangana State.

“We must be very cautious about the rapid spread of the Covid-19. We need to strictly adhere to all the preventive measures like wearing double mask and other Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread and ensure healthy Telangana,” she said.

She directed Secretary to Governor, K. Surendra Mohan, to constantly monitor the Covid situation and coordinate with the State government for all the necessary steps to contain the pandemic.

The Governor emphasised on the protection of children from getting infected and expressed concern that more number of children were getting infected in the second wave.

Referring to the launch of 2-DG anti-Covid drug by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan termed the drug as a potential ‘game changer’ in the treatment of Covid.

“I hope the 2-DG anti-Covid drug will be effective in preventing the virus growth by stopping viral synthesis as proved during the clinical trials. It is expected that the DRDO’s drug will contribute for the faster recovery of the patients and reduce their need for supplemental oxygen dependence,” she added.

Secretary to Governor K.Surendra Mohan appraised the Governor of the progress in vaccination drive, Covid situation and the measures like imposition of lockdown being taken in the State.