Lockdown resulting in decline of Covid cases, says Telangana ministers

Implementation of lockdown and co-ordination among various departments is leading to gradual decline in the new Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana, two state ministers said on Monday.

Animal Husbandary minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali reviewed the Covid situation in Greater Hyderabad with the Mayor, District Collector and officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

They observed that with the implementation of lockdown, proper functioning of government hospitals and Basthi Dawakhanas, door to door fever survey and special sanitation drive, the number of positive cases have declined.

The state government on May 12 imposed a lockdown after the high court directed it to take strict measures to check the spread of Covid.

The government had earlier ruled out imposing lockdown, maintaining that the move will not help in bringing down the number of Covid cases.

The state, which has been witnessing a downward trend in new cases, reported 3,816 cases on Sunday, as against 4,801 cases on May 11.

Regarding the second dose of Covid vaccine, Yadav said vaccine doses have not received from the Central government for last three days and the programme has been temporarily stopped. He said that vaccination will resume as and when the state receives vaccines.

He said a separate Covid control room has been opened in the GHMC with No 040-21111111.

At the meeting, it was also decided that with the monsoon expected next month, desilting of nalas should be taken up vigorously. The Entomology and Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wings of the GHMC are spraying disinfectant chemicals to control spread of Covid-19.

Noting that many NGOs are providing food to the needy during lockdown relaxation, the minister said they should take prior permission from the local police.

Mahmood Ali said the steps being taken by the Telangana government are a model for the other states in the country. In order to provide food facility to the poor and needy, the quantity of food served at thee Annapurna canteens has been increased.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said in order to contain the pandemic, strict implementation of lockdown is needed. She said isolation centres were identified in each circle for use in case of emergency and to improve sanitation efficiency, she would inspect the works regularly.